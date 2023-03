GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — LINC UP is seeking volunteers ahead of an upcoming mobile food pantry.

We’re told food will be given to families Saturday, April 1 at 1167 Madison Ave.

Pre-registration begins at 9:45 a.m. Food and other resources will be distributed 15 minutes later.

LINC UP says volunteers are needed to unload trucks and pack meal boxes.

Register online to become a volunteer.

