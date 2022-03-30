Limb Loss Awareness 5K to be held April 30 in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The city of Kentwood has announced it will host the Limb Loss Awareness 5K next month.

The event, scheduled to take place Saturday, April 30 on Bowen Boulevard at 9 a.m., will be held in observance of Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month, the city says.

We’re told registration is $30 until March 31 and will increase to $35 from April 1–29. Same-day registration will be $45.

There will also be a kid-friendly fun run that spans one mile starting at 11 a.m. ($10 per child), according to the city of Kentwood.

“Our Limb Loss Awareness 5K is more than a typical race,” says Recreation Program Coordinator Katelyn Bush. “In addition to health and wellness, this run is focused on inclusivity, awareness, relationships and making a difference in our local community.”

Click here to sign up.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube