Learn to drive a Model T at the Gilmore Car Museum!

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Have you ever wanted to travel back in time and drive a Model T? The Gilmore Car Museum has great news for you!

The Model T Driving Experience program instructs students on how to drive an authentic Model T that was built between 1908 and 1927, the museum tells us.

We’re told classes last a few hours each and will allow students to operate Model T’s over designated roads on the museum’s campus.

“Think of it as going back to driver’s training — old school, that is!” says Curator Jay Follis.

The museum says there will be 30 sessions available this season.

The training program is priced at $125 per student.

Visit the museum’s website to make a reservation.

