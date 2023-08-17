Kids' Food Basket to raise $50 per touchdown at local games this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids’ Food Basket (KFB) is partnering with Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) and iHeart Media to feed children with touchdowns this fall!

Touchdowns for Kids raises $50 for the Grand Rapids nonprofit with every touchdown scored at designated West Michigan football games, according to KFB. Donations will be covered by LMCU.

We’re told the initiative is made possible by 96.1 The Game and 107 MUS High School Game of the Week.

“LMCU is thrilled to again be teaming up with iHeart Media and Kids' Food Basket for Touchdowns for Kids during the 2023 High School Football season,” says LMCU President of Community Relations Matt Cook. “Supporting this program connects LMCU and our passion for impact in a unique and meaningful way with the work of Kids’ Food Basket and high school athletics.”

KFB says the program raised $6,800 to feed children last year.

The nonprofit released the following game schedule:

Grand Rapids

Week 1: Friday, Aug. 25 – Rockford at Muskegon

Week 2: Thursday, Aug. 31 – Belding at Spring Lake

Week 3: Friday, Setp. 8 – West Catholic at Coopersville

Week 4: Friday, Sept. 15 – Caledonia at Rockford

Week 5: Friday, Sept. 22 – Byron Center at FHC

Week 6: Friday, Sept. 29 – Grandville at West Ottawa

Week 7: Friday, Oct. 6 – Muskegon at Zeeland West

Week 8: TBA

Week 9: TBA

Lakeshore

Week 1: Thursday, Aug. 24 – Muskegon Reeths-Puffer at Grand Haven

Week 2: Friday, Sept. 1 – Warren De LaSalle at Muskegon – Friday

Week 3: Friday, Sept. 8 – Muskegon Reeths-Puffer at Mona Shores

Week 4: Friday, Sept. 15 – Muskegon at Mona Shores

Week 5: Friday, Sept. 22 – Orchard View at Muskegon Catholic Central

Week 6: Friday, Sept. 29 – Muskegon Oakridge at Whitehall

Week 7: Friday, Oct. 6 – North Muskegon at Ravenna

Week 8: Friday, Oct. 13 – Spring Lake at Fruitport

Week 9: Friday, Oct. 20 – Montague at Muskegon Oakridge

Follow Touchdowns for Kids for updated game schedules.

Visit KFB's website for more information on its services and what you can do to help.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube