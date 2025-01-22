Kids and Family Expo returns to Grand Rapids this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2025 Kids and Family Expo is coming to downtown Grand Rapids this weekend. It’ll give families a chance to have fun and find empowerment.

The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan (MHFWM) is organizing the event. They say the expo will integrate the Be Nice action plan to educate families on how they can recognize, address and foster positive mental health by taking part in fun activities.

Some of those activities include bungee basketball, an inflatable obstacle course and a petting zoo.



“This is going to be an easy way to get together with your kids, with your family, with neighborhood kids, load up your van and come on down to the Kids and Family Expo,” says MHFWM Executive Director Christy Buck. “You know you're indoors, and what's happening outdoors now is brought in through the activities that we're going to be offering.”

The expo will be held at DeVos Place this Saturday. Check out the venue's website for more information.

