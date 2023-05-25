Kent County secures $10M in ARPA funds toward youth services

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Board of Commissioners announced Thursday it has locked in $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to award youth development services within its jurisdiction.

“Investing in our young people is vitally important because it can have a positive impact on the region and our residents over several generations,” says Chair Stan Stek. “These projects benefit a broad cross section of young people by helping end the cycle of homelessness, enhancing educational and fitness opportunities, and making dreams of a better future become a reality.”

The newly secured ARPA funds will benefit the following projects, according to the Kent County government:

The Grand Agricultural Center of West Michigan: Raising Barns, Building Youth Campaign: $6 million

The $36 million will transform an old Lowell Township golf course into a public space and educational center with hands-on agricultural education and recreational activities.

Junior Achievement Free Enterprise Center: $1 million

The 35,000-square-foot building will house three lab areas to help teach financial literacy, job market preparedness, civic engagement and entrepreneurship.

The AYA Youth Collective: Live. Work. Thrive.: $2 million

Ths expansion to AYA’s Comprehensive Health Initiative will create a safe space for unhoused youths and lower barriers to health services.

Meijer Sports Complex: $1 million

The $11 million expansion will allow the complex to hold more tournaments for youth sports and increase space for athletes with disabilities to play baseball.

