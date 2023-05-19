Kalamazoo's Kik Pool to open June 7

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kik Pool in Kalamazoo will open for the 2023 summer season Wednesday, June 7.

The pool is scheduled to remain open through Sunday, Aug. 13.

Lap Swim will be open every day from 11:30 a.m.–1:15 p.m., and Open Swim will run Mondays through Thursdays from 1:30–6 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays from 1:30–7 p.m., according to Kzoo Parks.

Pool passes may be purchased at the pool and at Kzoo Parks’ main office. Passes are priced as follows:

Day Pass

$7 for adults 18+

$4 for kids 2–17

FREE for children under 2

Season Pass

$80 for city residents

$125 for non-residents

Family Season Pass (for up to 6 family members)

$105 for city residents

$145 for non-residents

Youth Season Pass (ages 12–17)

$40 for city residents

$55 for non-residents

The city says residents of Kalamazoo may apply for financial assistance toward buying youth memberships by visiting Kalamazoo Friends of Recreation.

We’re told the Kik Pool can be rented for birthday parties and other special events. Visit the main office on Mills Street or dial 269-337-8000 for options.

More information is available on Kzoo Parks’ website.

