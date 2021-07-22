Kalamazoo Wings host jersey design contest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Wings, in partnership with Discover Kalamazoo, are hosting a design contest to benefit the First Day Shoe Fund, according to a representative of the hockey team.

Fans are asked to design a jersey relating to the contest’s “Kalamazoo” theme that will be worn by players on Dec. 31 during a game against the Tulsa Oilers.

The submission deadline is Friday, July 30.

After the top 10 designs are determined by Kalamazoo Wings staff members, the remaining entries will be voted upon by the Wings’ social media followers from Aug. 2 through Aug. 10, according to the Kalamazoo Wings.

The winner is expected to be revealed Friday, Aug. 20.

Participants are each asked to create one design that is dark in color, original, and does not use current or old Kalamazoo Wings logos, according to organizers. Entries are requested to be submitted to jersey@kwings.com in a standard file format, such as JPG, TIFF or PDF, and labeled with the entrant’s full name and phone number. The email’s subject line should read the participant’s full name followed by “Kalamazoo Wings Jersey Contest.”

Jersey templates can be downloaded here.

We’re told the winner will receive a custom jersey, tickets to the Dec. 31 game, the Kalamazoo Wings Fan Experience, and will be the designated puck dropper on Dec. 31.

Visit the Kalamazoo Wings' website for more information.

