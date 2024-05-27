Memorial Day Parade held in Kalamazoo despite gloomy weather

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The weather was less than pleasant in Kalamazoo this Memorial Day, but that didn’t stop residents from carrying on an annual tradition.

The city’s Memorial Day Parade was put on as originally scheduled beginning at 10 a.m. on Michigan Avenue, in honor of those who gave their lives to defend the United States.

Many attendees donned jackets and sweatshirts while we were there, and children stood on the side of the parade route with their bags, eager to see what treats would find their way inside.

The Kalamazoo Sunrise Rotary Club and Charlie’s Place sponsored Monday’s parade.

