Holland Public Safety to hold free charity softball game Saturday

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety invites community members to witness the “Battle of the Badges,” according to the city of Holland.

We’re told the free charity softball game will have HDPS’s police officers square off against its firefighters at the Matt Urban Sports Complex on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 3 p.m.

Holland says the proceeds will benefit Shields of Hope West Michigan.

Those with questions are asked to contact Officer Adam Israels by calling 616-355-1724 or emailing a.israels@cityofholland.com.

