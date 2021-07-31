Holland Farmers Market announces winner in T-shirt design contest

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Farmers Market has announced the winner of their first T-shirt design contest!

This year’s winner is Fennville resident Aron Lowe, according to the farmers market. We’re told Lowe also took first prize in the 2020 Tulip Time poster contest.

"It’s very exciting to have my design chosen as the winner and to imagine that lots of people are going to be wearing it soon!" says Lowe. “When the email came through, my family was camping and the reception was bad, so I could only see the first sentence, which was exciting, but also maddening!"

The Holland Farmers Market says T-shirts bearing Lowe’s design will be available at the farmers market soon in youth and adult sizes. They say all proceeds will go toward initiatives such as the Bridge Card Incentive Program and Kids Produce Program.

We’re told the community will be given the opportunity to select the runner-up on the farmers market’s Facebook page starting Monday, Aug. 2.

