Holland Area Arts Council to host summer camps for kids of all ages

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Area Arts Council has announced summer camp opportunities for kids of all ages this year.

The art center presents the following programs children as young as 0 can enjoy:

Musical Beginnings (0–5 years)

Wednesdays June 8–29 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

This series of 45-minute classes engages young children and their parents with music in a playful setting.

7 Elements of Art (8–12 years)

Tuesday–Friday, June 14–17 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Create art using its seven elements (color, line, form, shape, texture, space and value).

Classic Cartooning Camp (6–16 years)

Tuesday–Friday, June 28–July 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Create a cartoon strip from start to finish.

India Ink Sketching (12–17 years)

June 22–24 from 10 a.m. to noon

Create a fantastic landscape using color and texture, which is then made into a gorgeous etching.

Drawing Techniques (12–17 years)

July 27–29 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Draw images from still life and learn the fundamentals of perspective.

Explore the Pour (12–17 years)

Aug. 17–19 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Use acrylic paints and pour techniques to create stunning works of abstract art. Children should wear “paint clothes” to this event.

Call 616-396-3278 to register for any of the above activities. Visit the Holland Area Arts Council online for more information and follow them on Facebook for updates.

