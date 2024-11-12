Hastings music festival to feature Kid Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Nickelback

HASTINGS, Mich. — Several big names are scheduled to headline the Rock the Country festival in Hastings next year.

Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Travis Tritt will perform at the Barry Expo Center in June 2025, according to the festival’s website.

The festival is scheduled to run June 13–14.

Other acts will include Big & Rich, Gavin Adcock, Mark Chesnutt, Sammy Kershaw, Deana Carter, Little Texas, Hudson Westbrook and Logan Crosby.

Visit the event’s website for tickets and other information.

