Grand Rapids vigil honors victims of domestic violence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. A vigil is held once a year to pay tribute to victims who died at the hands of domestic violence.

Monday night, that vigil was held at the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids. The names of people who died last year were read out loud.

A brief proclamation by Mayor Rosalynn Bliss was also presented during the vigil.

The executive director of the Domestic Violence Action Network in Kent County tells FOX 17 it’s important to raise awareness as it’s a step toward putting an end to the cycle of violence.

“We hold an event like this because it's really important that our community is aware of this epidemic of violence in our community, and our community is saying ‘no more,’” says Executive Director Cheri Williams. “We are here to support victims and hold those who harm victims accountable for their actions, and so it's really important for us to just talk about the reality of violence in our community.”

Those in need of help may connect with various organizations like the YWCA, Safe Haven Ministries or Puertas Abiertas. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is also available at 800-799-SAFE.

The Blue Bridge will be lit purple through Friday.

