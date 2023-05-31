Grand Rapids pools and splash pads to open daily June 9

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids announced its pools and splash pads will be open to the public Friday, June 9.

We’re told pools will be open every day through Aug. 19 and splash pads will remain open through Sept. 10.

Admission fees for pools are as follows:

Residents 17 and under: $1

Residents over 17: $3

Non-residents under 17: $3

Non-residents over 17: $5

10-hole punch cards: $8 for residents; $18 for non-residents

20-hole punch cards: $15 for residents; $25 for non-residents

Season passes (up to families of 6): $80 for residents; $90 for non-residents

Splash pads are free to all guests, city officials say.

Swim hours for the Briggs Park and Martin Luther King Park pools are:

Mondays and Tuesdays: 12–7 p.m.

Wednesdays: 12–5 p.m.

Thursdays through Saturdays: 12–7 p.m.

Sundays: 12–4 p.m.

Swim hours for the Richmond Park pool are:

Mondays through Wednesdays: 12–7 p.m.

Thursdays: 12–5 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 12–7 p.m.

Sundays: 12–4 p.m.

The city notes all hours are subject to change depending on weather. Follow the Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook for closing announcements.

Visit the city’s website for more information.

