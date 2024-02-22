Go Orange with Kids' Food Basket next month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids’ Food Basket (KFB) invites the community to Go Orange this March to raise awareness for child hunger.

The Grand Rapids-based nonprofit says the monthlong campaign, made possible through a partnership with PNC Bank, encourages participants to combat child hunger through donations, activities and special events.

KFB serves children attending 60 schools throughout Kent, Ottawa, Allegan and Muskegon counties.

“For eight years, PNC has teamed up with Kids’ Food Basket to support Go Orange month,” says PNC Regional President Sean Welsh. “To show our support, PNC employees will be volunteering at Kids’ Food Basket locations in Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties and raising awareness of childhood hunger by wearing orange Friday, March 22. I encourage everyone in our community to Go Orange and join us!”

We’re told area schools and businesses will hold various events to lower barriers to food access.

Volunteers can help decorate paper bags and make trail mix at any of KFB’s three locations:

Ottawa + Allegan

March 20: 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

652 Hastings Ave.

Holland, MI 49423

Kent County

March 22: 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

1300 Plymouth Ave. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Muskegon County

March 22: 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

1537 Getty St.

Muskegon, MI 49442

Visit KFB’s website for more information.

