Gerald R. Ford Museum to celebrate Betty's birthday with free admission

Posted at 3:25 PM, Apr 05, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is commemorating former First Lady Betty Ford’s birthday by offering free admission to the public.

The museum says patrons get in for free on Friday, April 8 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Friday would have been Betty’s 104th birthday.

We’re told the promotion also applies to the Women in Uniform exhibit. The museum says the exhibit displays artwork from the Naval History and Heritage Command’s collection that depict women serving in a variety of military roles.

