Frederik Meijer Gardens, FOX 17 hold annual tree-lighting ceremony

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park held its annual tree lighting ceremony Monday evening!

FOX 17’s own Janice Allen and Josh Berry co-emceed the tree lighting, which happened at 6 p.m.

The members-only event is part of this year’s University of Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibit, which runs from Tuesday, Nov. 21 through Jan. 7, 2024.

The exhibit features more than 40 trees and displays inspired by cultures from around the world.

"This year, we're embracing many traditions from around the world that highlight the importance of gathering and togetherness during the holiday season," says Vice President of Horticulture Steve LaWarre. "With the introduction of our new Winter Glow experience near The American Horse, we've created a space that encapsulates the spirit of community and shared celebration, offering an additional layer of connection to the cherished components of this beloved exhibition."

Organizers say the beloved Railway Garden returns this year, with the model train making its way through the indoor garden.

Guests can also look forward to vibrant displays made up of 350,000 lights decorated by volunteers over the span of hundreds of hours.

We’re told Santa Claus will be present on select Tuesdays across from the Peter M. Wege Library on the Welcome Center’s courtyard level.

Visit Frederik Meijer Gardens’ website for more information about this year’s holiday-themed events.

