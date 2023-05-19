Franca’s Pizzeria to donate 200 pizzas to Dégagé Ministries for 1st anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Franca’s Pizzeria is about to ring in its first anniversary, and it plans to celebrate by giving back to the Grand Rapids community.

The pizzeria announced Friday it will donate 200 pizzas to Dégagé Ministries on Tuesday, May 23.

The donation event runs from 12–1:30 p.m. on 139 Sheldon Ave.

“We named this location after our mother to honor all of the teachings she distillated into my brother and I, specifically caring and supporting the community we serve,” says Co-Owner Davide Uccello. “This will be a yearly tradition, and we want to bring the whole community together. We will determine the number of pizzas for next year based on the number of pizzas we sell on our anniversary day, May 23rd, and the day after, May 24th this year.”

We’re told the event is made possible thanks to a collaboration with Exclusive Brands and Dégagé Ministries.

