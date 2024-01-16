Fountain Street Church honors MLK Day with special service

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids held a special service Monday to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

There was singing, speeches and scholarships, all to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy.

Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry was the event's keynote speaker. She is a professor at Wake Forest University where she researches and teaches American politics as it relates to race, place and gender.

Monday night, she addressed several topics, including the scope of Dr. King’s impact.

"We all mourn Dr. King. He wasn't just some leader of a movement. … He was the father of her children,” says Dr. Harris-Perry. “Sometimes in our movements, what we lose cannot be replaced and cannot be brought back."

The service was made possible thanks to a partnership between Grand Valley State University, Grand Rapids Community College and Davenport University.

