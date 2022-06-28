Fireworks to light up downtown Grand Rapids July 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fireworks will light up the night sky in downtown Grand Rapids this Saturday ahead of the Fourth of July.

The city of Grand Rapids says celebrations will begin at 6 p.m. on July 2 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park with food vendors and entertainment. Fireworks are scheduled to be set off at 10:30 p.m. The event is sponsored in part by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort.

“The Grand Rapids Fireworks is a great way for us to focus on the things that are important to us as an organization in addition to showing our commitment to Grand Rapids and all of West Michigan,” says Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Executive Director of Marketing Raul Venegas. “We are looking forward to providing another great event for the West Michigan community, and we’re excited to present a fireworks display with an amazing finish.”

