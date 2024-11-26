ENLIGHTEN: Meijer Gardens to dazzle guests with light & music show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You may have seen a medley of colors lighting up the northeast Grand Rapids sky. Those lights are from Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park’s upcoming light show.

Enlighten loops around the mile-long stretch of the park with a dazzling you show of light and music.

"We've been inspired just because we wanted to do something that people have never seen before, not only here at Meijer Gardens but in this greater area,” says Senior Vice President Steve LaWarre. “And so it really takes it to the next level, and it's going to be something I … think people just go crazy for."

The public is invited to experience the light show starting this Wednesday.

Tickets are available online until Jan. 4.

