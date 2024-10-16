Ele's Place raises $289K at annual fundraiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fall fundraising tradition was held in West Michigan Tuesday.

Ele’s Place held its annual Courage, Comfort & Cocktails event, which FOX 17’s Josh Berry participated in. The nonprofit provides healing for grieving children, teens, young adults and their families.

"Ele's place is a great resource for children and teens, ages 2 to 18 years old, who have experienced the death of a parent or sibling or someone they love,” says Director Tammy Campbell. “We provide peer-to-peer group support and help them really try to process and chunk through those really deep emotional feelings. The event is everything, because this is how we bring our money in. We're 100% donor funded."

Among the prizes were three Taylor Swift tickets going for $16,000.

We’re told Ele’s Place raised $289,000 at Tuesday night’s event.

