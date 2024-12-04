Electric Forest unveils initial lineup for 2025 music festival

ROTHBURY, Mich. — Electric Forest unveiled its initial lineup for next year’s music festival.
Organizers say Grammy nominee Disclosure (DJ Set) will make an appearance, along with FISHER, Khruangbin, Louis the Child, Mochakk, Tiësto and many more.
The full initial lineup currently stands as follows:
1tbsp
33 Below
Ahmed Spins
Arc De Soleil
BALTHVS
BAMBII
Barry Can't Swim
bbno$
Beltran
BIIANCO
Blond:ish
BUNT.
Caribou
Cloonee
Confidence Man
Crankdat
CVBZ
Disclosure (DJ Set)
Dixon's Violin
Evening Elephants
Fcukers
FISHER
GASHI
Gordo
Hamdi
Interplanetary Criminal
Jade Cicada
Joey Valence & Brae
Justice
Khruangbin
Lilly Palmer
Liquid Stranger
Loco Dice
Loods
Loofy
Louis the Child
LowDown Brass Band
Maz
Mersiv
Mindchatter
Mochakk
Moody Good
Nia Archives
Of The Trees
ØTTA
Pocket
Pretty Pink
Riordan
Roi Turbo
Sara Landry
Say She She
TAAHLIAH
The Free Label
The Philharmonik
The String Cheese Incident
Tiësto
Villager
WAKYIN
Will Clarke
WonkyWilla
WORSHIP
YDG
Zingara
Electric Forest is scheduled to run June 19–22, 2025.
