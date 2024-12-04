Electric Forest unveils initial lineup for 2025 music festival

ROTHBURY, Mich. — Electric Forest unveiled its initial lineup for next year’s music festival.

Organizers say Grammy nominee Disclosure (DJ Set) will make an appearance, along with FISHER, Khruangbin, Louis the Child, Mochakk, Tiësto and many more.

The full initial lineup currently stands as follows:

1tbsp

33 Below

Ahmed Spins

Arc De Soleil

BALTHVS

BAMBII

Barry Can't Swim

bbno$

Beltran

BIIANCO

Blond:ish

BUNT.

Caribou

Cloonee

Confidence Man

Crankdat

CVBZ

Disclosure (DJ Set)

Dixon's Violin

Evening Elephants

Fcukers

FISHER

GASHI

Gordo

Hamdi

Interplanetary Criminal

Jade Cicada

Joey Valence & Brae

Justice

Khruangbin

Lilly Palmer

Liquid Stranger

Loco Dice

Loods

Loofy

Louis the Child

LowDown Brass Band

Maz

Mersiv

Mindchatter

Mochakk

Moody Good

Nia Archives

Of The Trees

ØTTA

Pocket

Pretty Pink

Riordan

Roi Turbo

Sara Landry

Say She She

TAAHLIAH

The Free Label

The Philharmonik

The String Cheese Incident

Tiësto

Villager

WAKYIN

Will Clarke

WonkyWilla

WORSHIP

YDG

Zingara

Electric Forest is scheduled to run June 19–22, 2025.

