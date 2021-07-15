Consumers Energy to hold dedication ceremony for new Cadillac solar plant

CADILLAC, Mich. — Consumers Energy is scheduled to host a dedication ceremony in Cadillac for a new solar-based power plant, the energy service provider tells us.

We’re told the event will take place Monday, July 19 from 11 a.m. to noon at Cadillac Solar Gardens.

Representatives of Consumers Energy, the state of Michigan and the city of Cadillac are expected to deliver speeches at the event.

Consumers Energy adds free ice cream from Cone Lickers will be available after the dedication ceremony, along with company-sponsored games and prizes.

We’re told the plant’s more than 1,700 solar panels will provide options for renewable energy to homes and businesses.

