Ele's Place Courage, Comfort & Cocktails Event

Ele’s Place West Michigan invites you to our signature fall event, Virtual Courage, Comfort & Cocktails on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 6:30pm!

Courage, Comfort & Cocktails is the perfect opportunity to have fun with family & friends for a one-of-a-kind fundraising experience from the comfort of your own home or at a watch party! During the evening, guests will have a chance to bid on unique LIVE and SILENT auction items and experiences, as well as learn more about Ele’s Place West Michigan and the loyal work our staff and volunteers provide to grieving children, teens, and their families FREE OF CHARGE.

Join in on our premier watch parties and say hello to others in your community celebrating and giving back to the Ele’s Place mission that No Child Grieves Alone.

Parties can be hosted at your home, a restaurant or bar, or even your office space to include co-workers in on the festivities! All you need a screen to view the event and your cell phone to BID on your favorite items. Bid high and bid often!

Please REGISTER here: Courage, Comfort & Cocktails | ClickBid Mobile Bidding (cbo.io)

*Credit Card Details are required to register, however, no charges will occur unless an auction item is won, or a donation is made.

We encourage all attendees to invite your network, grab your favorite cocktail, and settle in for an unforgettable virtual experience. See YOU on November 1, at 6:30 pm!

For more information, contact Tammy Squire at tsquire@elesplace.org or visit https://www.elesplace.org/

Presenting Sponsor:

The Meijer Foundation

“Fund the Mission” Sponsor:

Old National Bank

Silver Sponsors:

New Holland Brewing Company

Fifth Third Bank

Spectrum Health

Bronze Sponsors:

Auto Owners Insurance

NPF Investment Advisors

Metro Health

S A Morman & Co

The Christman Company

Supporting Sponsors:

BDO

Rieth-Riley Construction

