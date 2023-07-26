City of Grand Rapids releases 2023 National Night Out schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — National Night Out (NNO) is next Tuesday, and several locations in Grand Rapids will give residents a chance to interact with city leaders, police and fire officials.

NNO is meant to engage neighbors; raise awareness for crime prevention; educate community members on public safety; strengthen relations between police and the people they serve; and establish neighborhood unity.

“National Night Out is a time when neighbors can get together, meet their police officers face-to-face, and learn more about how we can all work together for safer communities,” says Grand Rapids Police Department Crime Prevention Coordinator Niemchick.

The city says the Parks and Recreation Department will grant free admission to its pools Aug. 1. These are scheduled to take place at:

Briggs Park: 5–8 p.m.

Martin Luther King Park: 5–8 p.m.

Richmond Park: 5–7 p.m.

NNO activities will be held at the following locations, according to city officials:

Baxter Neighborhood Association (1011 Baxter NE)

Live entertainment, GRFD smoke house, a food truck and more.

Berkley Hills Church (1670 Ball Ave.)

Live music, petting zoo, snacks and family-friendly activities.

Fuller Area Neighbors/River City Scholars (1239 Fuller SE)

Chicken and chips, ice cream and watermelon.

Creston Plaza Apartments (1080 Creston Plaza Dr. NE)

Kids’ games, hot dogs and chips.

Heritage Hill Association (400 Pleasant St.)

Kids’ games, frozen snacks.

Lincoln Park (1120 Bridge NW, Park Lodge building)

Resource tables, food trucks, zoo animals, superheroes and games.

Christian Elementary playground (1050 Iroquois SE)

Ice cream and kids’ games.

Roberto Clemente Park (546 Rumsey SW)

Games, photo booth, live DJ, petting zoo, food truck, ice cream and resource tables.

Those who don’t attend the above events are recommended to turn on their outdoor lights and spend time on porches, sidewalks or engage with neighbors through other means.

