Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance in Grand Haven this summer

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to West Michigan this summer!

The beloved equines are scheduled to appear in downtown Grand Haven during the Coast Guard Festival Aug. 3 at 11:45 p.m., festival organizers announced Thursday.

We’re told the “gentle giants” make hundreds of appearances yearly.

The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival tells us Clydesdales must meet certain requirements to join Budweiser’s team. Mature geldings must be at least 4 years old and standing at a minimum height of 72 inches at the shoulder. They must also sport a bay coat with white patches on their faces, along with white legs and black tails and manes.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube