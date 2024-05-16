Watch Now
Community

Actions

Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance in Grand Haven this summer

Pirates Cardinals Baseball Budweiser Clydesdales
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jeff Roberson/AP
Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around Busch Stadium as part of the opening day festivities before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, April 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Pirates Cardinals Baseball Budweiser Clydesdales
Posted at 5:37 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 17:37:27-04

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to West Michigan this summer!

The beloved equines are scheduled to appear in downtown Grand Haven during the Coast Guard Festival Aug. 3 at 11:45 p.m., festival organizers announced Thursday.

We’re told the “gentle giants” make hundreds of appearances yearly.

The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival tells us Clydesdales must meet certain requirements to join Budweiser’s team. Mature geldings must be at least 4 years old and standing at a minimum height of 72 inches at the shoulder. They must also sport a bay coat with white patches on their faces, along with white legs and black tails and manes.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book