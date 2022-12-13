Bubble Bash to be held at the B.O.B. following 2-year hiatus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Bubble Bash returns to the B.O.B. following a two-year hiatus!

This year’s event is scheduled to take place Thursday, Dec. 22 from 5­–9 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Community Media Center says the Bubble Bash will feature live jazz music, international wine samples, appetizers and raffles.

“Bring your friends, family or business clients to this jazzy event for some holiday cheer, all while supporting local radio,” says WYCE Station Manager Phil Tower. “We are grateful for our friends at the B.O.B. and the Gilmore Collection to host this great party as a fundraiser for WYCE again this year.”

Raffle prizes include baskets of food, wine, entertainment and more.

Tickets to the Bubble Bash cost $35 and may be paid at the door, The Grand Rapids Community Media Center says. Checks are also accepted.

Attendees must be age 21 or older. Please bring an ID.

