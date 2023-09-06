‘Breaking Bread’: Fundraiser with 5-course meal to benefit Dégagé Ministries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A “farm-to-fork” fundraiser is scheduled to be held next week benefiting Dégagé Ministries and its services.

The third “Breaking Bread” event will be held Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6–9 p.m. at Fulton Street Farmers Market, according to the Grand Rapids homeless shelter.

We’re told the event will consist of a five-course dinner with fresh ingredients cooked by local chefs. Those chefs are Joe Heffron (MDRD), Jeff Myers (Bistro Bella Vita), Tommy Fitzgerald (With Great Taste) and Amy Ruis (Apertivo).

“People facing homelessness and poverty often find themselves living in food deserts, which means that they lack access to nutritious food, especially fresh produce,” says Executive Director Thelma Ensink. “This farm-to-table meal reminds us during this time of bountiful harvest that some people are experiencing food insecurity, and gives us an opportunity to share our blessings with others.”

Dégagé Ministries says the event is sponsored by St. Mark’s Church, Kris White, Rockford Construction, and Khan and Liza Need.

Tickets cost $150. Register online.

