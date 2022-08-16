Black Impact Collaborative to celebrate new school year with Roll.Bounce.GR event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Black Impact Collaborative (BIC) is set to host its second Roll.Bounce.GR event to ring in the new school year.

The roller skating event is scheduled to take place from 1–7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 outside New Hope Baptist Church in Grand Rapids.

“As we do our work, we know that it is essential that we elevate Black Joy – things that inspire, supports and uplifts Black Culture,” says BIC Education Impact Area Co-Chair Tanell Hills. “Roll.Bounce.GR provides Black Joy on every side with free admission and skate rental, along with several vendor tables that offer health, wellness and educational resources, as we give families one last hoorah before heading back to school.”

We’re told food trucks will be on hand, as well as a DJ.

The event is free but those attending in groups of 10 are asked to reserve a time slot online.

Those interested in taking part as vendors are asked to email Lesa@bicgr.com.

Others with questions are encouraged to call 616-888-8411.

