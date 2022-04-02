Watch
Binder Park Zoo opens registration for Summer Day Camp and Zoo Overnights

Binder Park Zoo
Posted at 9:31 PM, Apr 01, 2022
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Binder Park Zoo is excited to offer West Michigan children a unique chance to learn about wildlife and interact with animals this summer with the return of two popular programs, the Summer Day Camp and Zoo Overnights.

The Summer Day Camp run from June 13 to Aug. 12, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each week represents a separate topic, and campers can choose all or a combination of weeks. Topics include “Classy Animals,” “Habitat Design,” and “Animal Artifacts.” Children in grades 1-7 are encouraged to register.

The zoo will also be offering a Zoo Overnight program, allowing visitors to experience the zoo after dark. The series will start on May 13 and conclude on Sept. 17, happening every Friday and Saturday night. The program is open to families and organized groups.

To register or to learn more visit their website.

