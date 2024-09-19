Bid & Benefit fundraiser raises money for health equity

(WXMI) — Several hundred people showed up to the Goei Center in Grand Rapids Wednesday, for a fun time and a good cause through an event by the University of Michigan Health-West .

FOX 17’s own Josh Berry was there for Bid & Benefit, its annual fundraiser. Josh is a member of the impACT Board, which helps with initiatives run by the hospital’s foundation.

Their goal is to further health equity in West Michigan. The money ensures everyone in West Michigan has quality healthcare access.

The evening featured both silent and live auctions, with a highlight on the Dr. Rhae-Ann Booker Health Equity Impact Fund. According to UM Health-West, the new fund will continue the vital work of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategies initiated by Dr. Booker during her time as vice president of DEI at UM Health-West.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube