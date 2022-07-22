Battle Creek nonprofit holds adoption event for shelter cats

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek nonprofit is hosting an adoption event this weekend in hopes of finding loving homes for cats and minimizing the burden placed on animal shelters.

Companion Cats says they partnered with Best Friends Animal Society to reduce adoption fees to $50 between Friday, July 22 and Sunday, July 24.

“There are so many great cats waiting for their homes at the shelter and many more in foster homes. Please come out to take a look at the ones we have available for adoption,” says Dr. Diana Newman. “With this partnership with Best Friends, we can make this happen for so many of them. The more we adopt out the more we can help in the future.”

The nonprofit says the adoption event will take place at their location on Hoag Street. The event schedule is listed as follows:

Friday, July 22: 4–7 p.m.

Saturday, July 23: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Sunday, July 24: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

We’re told all cats are vaccinated, fixed and come equipped with microchips.

Those with questions are asked to connect with Companion Cats at 269-569-4152 or companioncats@yahoo.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube