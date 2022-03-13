5th annual 'Prom with a Purpose' to be held May 21

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — The Momentum Center is holding its fifth annual Prom with a Purpose on May 21.

The social club says the inclusive event is open to all and will include food, music and a silent auction. Some of the items to be featured at the auction include a year’s supply of Fortino’s treats, a tour of the drawbridge, gift certificates and more, the Momentum Center says.

“This event wouldn’t be possible without collaborations and support throughout the community,” says Chief Funding Officer Caleb Zokoe. “Donors, sponsors, volunteers and attendees all play an important role in supporting the Momentum Center’s mission of creating a stigma-free community.”

The event is scheduled to run from 5–9 p.m. at the Trillium Catering & Event Center.

Tickets can be purchased here and at the Momentum Center’s Grand Haven headquarters for $25.

We’re told all proceeds benefit the Momentum Center’s operations.

Sponsorship opportunities are available here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube