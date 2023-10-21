5K for Breast Cancer held at Calder Plaza under double rainbow, pink sky

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 5K for Breast Cancer was held at Calder Plaza Saturday morning, strengthening community members who are experiencing a difficult time.

The noncompetitive event invited people to donate to West Michigan’s variety of cancer organizations or sign up as volunteers.

“It is traumatic to hear that you have cancer no matter what,” says American Cancer Society (ACS) Senior Development Manager Caralee Waswick. “So make sure that we're supporting you emotionally and physically first, and then get involved. You know, once you're ready, we're here; we're here for you.”

People turned out despite the rainy weather, many of whom were dressed in pink to show their support.

The sun made an appearance during the start of Saturday’s event, casting a double rainbow and bringing hope for those who witnessed it at Calder Plaza. The sky even turned pink briefly as if to show its support for the event!

FOX 17

Breast Cancer Awareness Month ends Oct. 31, but organizers wish to remind everyone the fight extends well beyond the month of October.

For more on how to support those with breast cancer as well as research into finding a cure, visit ACS’s website.

