3rd Black-Owned Business Showcase to be held at Woodland Mall Aug. 13

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Woodland Mall is scheduled to feature 15 regional Black-owned businesses at this year’s Black-Owned Business Showcase.

The showcase is scheduled to be held Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Attendees can expect to find a variety of goods on display, including food, clothing, health products and jewelry, according to the Woodland Mall.

“We are looking forward to the return of this popular event for the third consecutive year,” says Interim Senior Marketing Director Mikia Ross. “All are invited to join us in welcoming and supporting these entrepreneurs and their companies at Woodland Mall.”

View the list of this year’s vendors here.

Businesses interested in reserving booths are asked to connect with Britney Sylvester by emailing britneysylvester24@gmail.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube