2024 Wings Over Muskegon tickets on sale now

BELLEVILLE, Mich. — Tickets are on sale for next year’s Wings Over Muskegon!

The air show is scheduled to occur Aug. 9–11, 2024.

Organizers say ticket prices will be at their lowest Tuesday and will increase when sales surpass designated thresholds.

We’re told several options for the Friday Twilight Show have also been added.

Tickets may only be purchased online, according to Wings Over Muskegon. Children 15 and younger get in for free.

Performers at the event will include the GhostWriters Air Show, the Hot Streak II, the U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team and the Hooligans Flight Team.

Attendees will also have a chance to go for a ride on World War II- and Vietnam War-era aircraft.

