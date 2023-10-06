200+ world-class tattoo artists coming to Grand Rapids Oct. 27–29

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 200 world-class tattoo artists will compete at the Grand Rapids Tattoo Festival this month!

The festival is scheduled to be held at DeVos Place Oct. 27–29.

Artists will compete in 15 categories.

Purchase tickets to the festival on DeVos Place's website.

We’re told the public will be given a chance to view and collect tattoos. While walk-up appointments will be accepted, patrons are advised to book online ahead of time.

Venue officials say other vendors will be in attendance offering wares ranging from clothes to oddities and more!

A costume contest will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 with a $1,000 cash prize up for grabs. We’re told there will also be a children’s category.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube