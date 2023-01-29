10th annual Kids & Family Expo delights families, benefits mental health services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family fun expo in Grand Rapids is also benefiting mental health. It’s a unique approach on mental health awareness.

“We have bounce houses, we have the zipline, tons of fun for the whole family,” says organizer Kaylee Jones.

The 10th annual Kids & Family Expo at DeVos Place brought in thousands from the frigid outdoors to some indoor excitement.

“Just all these interactive activities to kind of get families out, kids out, especially during the winter when we're kind of cooped up,” says Jones.

The fun was endless, and it encouraged families to play, learn and explore together.

FOX 17

But in the midst of all of that fun was a message about mental health. The expo partnered with Be Nice.

“Be Nice is an action plan,” says Program Director Cat Lanting. “So every time that we show up somewhere, we want the most individuals to know the simple four-step action plan. So it's Notice, Invite, Challenge and Empower.

Proceeds from all tickets go towards programming for mental health and suicide prevention education in West Michigan schools. It’s something that Be Nice says people should be more aware of and unafraid to talk about.

“[It’s] really challenging ourselves to take care of our mental health every day, challenging stigma and also challenging ourselves to use resources,” adds Lanting. “So what's cool about this expo today is that there's so many resources for everything.”

They’re giving everyone the tools to improve both their physical and mental health, while also being mindful of something so simple: kindness.

“It can be that simple to save a life by simply using the Be Nice action plan and being nice,” says Lanting.

Be Nice says talking with your school counselor is a great first step, but if you need immediate help, you can dial 988. To learn more about Be Nice, visit benice.org.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube