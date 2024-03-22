City of Detroit unveils 20 cleat sculptures ahead of NFL draft

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The NFL draft is just 35 days away and the city of Detroit is kicking it into high gear as they prepare for hundreds of thousands to swarm downtown.

“It’s a lot of fun to hear that the nation’s coming here to visit our city, get to know us a little bit," Detroiter Fabian Patino said.

“Honestly, I’m excited because we’re going to be on the map finally,” Yarini Sosa added.

The city of Detroit has been working on several beautification projects as the clock winds down including hanging NFL team flags on light posts along Woodward Avenue. The city has also commissioned artists to paint various electrical boxes with the jerseys of legendary players of the past.

“Following the playoff run that we had, it’s exciting. It’s good for the city and looking forward to seeing what happens long term after that,” said Thomas Atkinson, who works in Detroit.

On Thursday, the city, in partnership with Detroit City Walls, Detroit Medical Center, Visit Detroit, Detroit Lions, Detroit Sports Commission and SpaceLab Detroit, unveiled 20 larger-than-life cleat sculptures ahead of the draft.

WXYZ Artist Kenyada Kelsaw stands with Deputy COO Jessica Parker near a cleat set to be placed at Ford Field.

“As we prepare for the NFL draft, we have a unique opportunity to highlight the incredible talent Detroit artists have in a very grand way,” Harriet Carter with Visit Detroit said.

The sculptures are a part of a project called DCLEATED. The projects name was inspired by the term “decleating,” which happens when a player makes a big impact hit. The city says that's exactly what they're aiming to do with the addition of the sculptures.

“I have paint background, but I haven’t painted something like this ever, something of this scale, of this importance,” artist Caleb Moss said as he stood in front of a Cleat he painted.

Moss painted his cleat to benefit a nonprofit he helped to found called The Collab. The organization gives high school students the tools to become leaders in their communities and guides them toward success.

Moss says he’s excited to help showcase the best the city has to offer.

"It kind of reminds me of when we had the Super Bowl, so we had the NFL experience. We had the whole city of Detroit backed up behind downtown. I like now that it’s starting to spill a little bit further into the city," Moss said.

Once the draft is completed, the cleats will be auctioned off online with the proceeds going to the artists' charity of choice or a charity selected by Detroit City Walls.

CEO Nicole Wells-Stallworth says the dollars will go a long way at the Children’s Center.

“Any donation that we receive at Children’s Center allows us to insure that children and youth have access to evidence-based clinical treatment that they may need,” Wells-Stallworth said. “We also recruit, license and train foster homes to receive children who may have experienced abuse, neglect or some form of trauma. This allows them to begin their healing.”

Starting next week, Detroiters will be able to find the cleats placed downtown, at the Coleman A. Young airport, Detroit metropolitan airport, Ford Field and more.