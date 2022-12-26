Christmas Tree Removal: Tips and Tricks for a safe and eco-friendly disposal

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The days after Christmas signal the beginning of taking down the decorations and resetting your house for the new year. If you have an artificial tree, you'll likely box it up and put it back into storage for another year. But if you have a real tree, there are a few things to keep in mind for disposal.

The National Christmas Tree Association says don't throw your real Christmas Tree away. They are biodegradable which means they can be repurposed or recycled.

The NCTA says check with your recycling service to see if they'll do curbside pick-up alongside your regular pick-up schedule. They also suggest looking for a mulching program that will chip and shred the tree to make your own mulch.

Now if you don't want to recycle or dispose of it, there are also a lot of ways to creatively repurpose your tree:

The NCTA recommends:



Soil erosion barriers : Some communities use Christmas trees to make effective sand and soil erosion barriers, especially for lake and river shoreline stabilization and river delta sedimentation management.

: Some communities use Christmas trees to make effective sand and soil erosion barriers, especially for lake and river shoreline stabilization and river delta sedimentation management. Fish feeders : Sunk into private fish ponds, trees make an excellent refuge and feeding area for fish.

: Sunk into private fish ponds, trees make an excellent refuge and feeding area for fish. Bird feeders : Place the Christmas tree in the garden or backyard and use it as a bird feeder and sanctuary.

: Place the Christmas tree in the garden or backyard and use it as a bird feeder and sanctuary. Paths for hiking trails : Some counties use shredded trees as a free, renewable and natural path material that fits both the environment and the needs of hikers.

: Some counties use shredded trees as a free, renewable and natural path material that fits both the environment and the needs of hikers. Living, rooted trees: Get a rooted (ball and burlap or containerized) tree and plant it in your yard. The NCTA says it’s a good idea to dig the hole in the late fall while the soil is still soft, then plant the tree into that hole immediately after Christmas.

No matter what, never burn your Christmas tree in a fireplace or wood stove. Home Depot says the resulting creosote building up potentially ignite and cause a house fire.

Here's a list of specific options for places to recycle your tree around West Michigan.

Grand Rapids:

Free drop-offs

December 30th to January 31st

Riverside Park (north entrance), 2001 Monroe Ave. NE

MacKay-Jaycees Park, 2531 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

Lincoln Park, (Garfield Ave. NW entrance) 231 Marion Ave. NW

Huff Park, (Ball St. parking lot) 2286 Ball Ave. NE

And for year-round disposal, the city's Compost and Yard Waste side is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. this winter. Find them at 2001 Butterworth Rd SW.

Pick ups

December 30th to January 31st

You can call the city to have them come get the tree if you need it! The Curbside option comes with a whopping $2.50 price-tag. Just make sure you get it to your pick-up area with the purple Bulk Yard Waste tag attached by 7 a.m. on pick-up day. You can get the tag at City Hall, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

They'll come get it as long as there's not a major snowfall that day, but fines will be assessed if it's not properly tagged.

Holland:

The Christmas tree recycling location is now located on the west side of Quincy Park at 4260 144th Avenue, Holland, MI 49424.

Recycling is open dawn to dusk from December 26th through January 31st.

All tinsel, decorations, lights, plastic wrapping, bags and other items must be removed. Trees will go through a chipper.

Battle Creek:

From December 26th, 2022 to January 27th, 2023, Christmas Tree pick-up will happen for residents who live within city limits. Battle Creek officials say put your tree out on you regular service day to be picked up.

If you have questions call 269-216-8008

Kent County:

Ada Village & Township - Residents may drop off trees in the rear parking lot at Ada Township Park, 1180 Buttrick Ave, Dec 26-Jan 17, 7:30 AM-8:00 PM. 616.676.9191

Alpine Township – Residents may drop off trees in the west side of the parking lot at 5255 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park until third or fourth week in January. Open drop-off hours. 616.784.1262

Caledonia Village – Residents may place trees on the curb for pickup and chipping. If Christmas tree is greater than 8 ft. please cut in half. 616.891.9384

Cannon Township – Residents may place trees in a large dumpster in the parking lot at Cannon Township offices between Dec 22 and Jan 6. 616.884.2206

Cascade Charter Township – Residents may drop off trees behind the Buttrick Fire Station (Buttrick & 30th St) between Dec 26 and Jan 7. 616.949.1500

Courtland Township – Residents may drop off trees behind the Fire Station, 7480 Fourteen Mile Rd, until the end January. Open drop-off hours. 616.866.0622

East Grand Rapids – Residents may place trees on the curb for collection starting on Monday in the first full week of January through Friday of the second full week of January. Items with metal attached (trees stands, wired garlands, lights, and wreaths) cannot be collected and must be disposed of separately by the resident. 616.949.2110

Grandville – Residents may drop trees off behind the Public Works building, 4085 White Street, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM & Fridays 7:30-10:30am any time of the year. 616.531.3030

Kentwood – Residents may drop off trees from December 26 through January 31 (except 12/30, 1/2, & 1/16) at Kentwood Department of Public Works, 5068 Breton SE, Monday through Friday between 6:30 AM-3:00 PM and Saturdays 8:00 AM-12:00 PM. 616.554.0817

Kent City – Residents may place trees (stump out towards the street) on the curb for collection (there are no special pick up days). 616.678.7232

Plainfield Charter Township – Residents may drop off trees at the north side of the parking lot during park hours at Versluis Park, 3650 Versluis Park NE, starting Dec. 26 until the end of January between sunrise and sunset. 616.364.8466

Rockford – Residents located on the east side of the river should place trees on the curb on Mondays January 9th or February 6th. Residents located on the west side of the river may place trees on the curb on Tuesdays January 10th or February 7th. Trees should be placed stump side out and be out at the curb before 7:00am for collection and chipping. 616.866.1537

Sparta Village – Residents may drop off trees behind the Department of Public Works Building, 276 W Division St, starting Dec. 30 through the end of April. Open drop-off hours. 616.887.9303

Walker – Residents may drop off trees anytime at Walker City Hall (4243 Remembrance Rd NW), Walker Community Park (650 Cummings NW) or Walker Fire Station #3 (1470 Three Mile Rd NW) between Dec 26 and the third Saturday in Jan. 616.453.6311

Wyoming – Residents may drop off trees at the Wyoming Public Works Yard Waste Facility, 2660 Burlingame Ave SW, on Saturdays Dec. 31, 2022 & Jan. 7, 2023 from 7:30 AM – 7:30 PM. 616.530.7262

For the full list of options in Kent County, click here.

