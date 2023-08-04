Chesterfield Township Taco Bell manager allegedly murdered by employee he helped off the streets

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Louis Stafford's cousin Zonni Juan has helped care for him since he was a baby in Detroit.

"He was the type of young man that you would look at him and say, one day he’s going to make someone a really great husband, he’s gonna make someone a good father,'" said Juan.

She said that Stafford was born extremely empathetic. "He cared about people, he cared about animals."

It was that care that Juan said led Stafford to help 24-year-old Dejon Drake of Eastpointe.

Juan said 27-year-old Stafford was a manager at a Chesterfield Township Taco Bell and Drake was one of his employees.

"The guy told him that he was basically living in a tent behind the Taco Bell. Louis said, 'Hey, you don’t have to be out there. You can come stay with me.'" shared Juan.

Unfortunately, according to her, Drake's behavior became aggressive after coming to stay with Stafford at Aspen Creek Apartments.

"The people at his job became afraid of him," said Juan. "He started getting really combative and they were like ‘We’re going to fire him.’ Louis just kept stepping in, kept trying to advocate for him."

However, Juan said Drake's behavior did not improve.

On Saturday, July 29, Stafford asked Drake to leave his apartment, an ask that resulted in a fight and, according to Chesterfield police records, Drake shooting and killing Stafford.

"There’s a hole now and it could have been avoided," said Juan.

Charlotte Stafford, Louis’ sister told us "We were thick as thieves. That was really my friend, and I’m so sorry that this happened to him."

Drake has been arrested and is in Macomb County Jail.

This GoFundMe has been created in Stafford's name. Family says that the funds will cover funeral costs and help his girlfriend who just moved in with Stafford. They were both living on his salary.

When asked what she would like people to take away from Stafford's story, Juan said for people to think harder about those close to them who are struggling with their mental health.

Juan said, "We move on to the next one and the next one until we are desensitized when we have to take our mental health seriously."