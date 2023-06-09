Can you count FOX 17's Taylor Swift song references?

DETROIT, Mich. — ...Ready for it?

The three-hour concert epic that's longer than a feature-length Scorsese film will sparkle and scream through downtown Detroit this weekend, with Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' stopping at Ford Field, a stadium where she once sang the National Anthem on Thanksgiving Day.

Taylor Swift 🤝 Dan Campbell



Big Ford Field fans pic.twitter.com/KIoxkp5rkg — Ford Field (like a Motown beat) (@fordfield) June 9, 2023

While not native to Michigan, the Pennsylvania-born pop superstar does pay tribute to Detroit's place in American music history with lyrics like "I love my hometown as much as Motown" (London Boy) and "Move to me like I'm a Motown beat" (King of My Heart).

Here at FOX 17 (Taylor's Version), the fandom for Swift is "Bigger Than The Whole Sky" and a few of will be "Bejeweled" tonight and tomorrow at Ford Field. But for those who are saying "Would've, Could've, Should've" to buying tickets, test your Taylor knowledge in the meantime by trying to spot these song references from our newscast.

If you don't get them all, we'll tolerate it.

TWENTY-TWO PUNS FOR THE '22' SINGER:

1. ...Ready For It?

2. Blank Space

3. Getaway Car

4. Labyrinth

5. Treacherous

6. Question...?

7. Back to December

8. The Great War

9. the 1

10. Wildest Dreams

11. Red

12. I Knew You Were Trouble.

13. Don't Blame Me

14. Mine

15. Bad Blood

16. Mean

17. Cruel Summer

18. The Lucky One

19. Karma

20. All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

21. Style

22. 22

We're not the only ones prepping for the potential pop parties of the year, as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released her own pun-filled video this afternoon, welcoming Miss Americana to The [Great] Lakes: