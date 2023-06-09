Watch Now
Can you count FOX 17's Taylor Swift song references?

Twenty-two puns for the '22' singer
The three-hour concert epic that's longer than a feature-length Scorsese film will sparkle and scream through downtown Detroit this weekend, with Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' stopping at Ford Field.
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour - Nashville
Posted at 5:47 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 17:51:02-04

DETROIT, Mich. — ...Ready for it?

The three-hour concert epic that's longer than a feature-length Scorsese film will sparkle and scream through downtown Detroit this weekend, with Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' stopping at Ford Field, a stadium where she once sang the National Anthem on Thanksgiving Day.

While not native to Michigan, the Pennsylvania-born pop superstar does pay tribute to Detroit's place in American music history with lyrics like "I love my hometown as much as Motown" (London Boy) and "Move to me like I'm a Motown beat" (King of My Heart).

Here at FOX 17 (Taylor's Version), the fandom for Swift is "Bigger Than The Whole Sky" and a few of will be "Bejeweled" tonight and tomorrow at Ford Field. But for those who are saying "Would've, Could've, Should've" to buying tickets, test your Taylor knowledge in the meantime by trying to spot these song references from our newscast.

If you don't get them all, we'll tolerate it.

TWENTY-TWO PUNS FOR THE '22' SINGER:

1. ...Ready For It?
2. Blank Space
3. Getaway Car
4. Labyrinth
5. Treacherous
6. Question...?
7. Back to December
8. The Great War
9. the 1
10. Wildest Dreams
11. Red
12. I Knew You Were Trouble.
13. Don't Blame Me
14. Mine
15. Bad Blood
16. Mean
17. Cruel Summer
18. The Lucky One
19. Karma
20. All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
21. Style
22. 22

We're not the only ones prepping for the potential pop parties of the year, as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released her own pun-filled video this afternoon, welcoming Miss Americana to The [Great] Lakes:

A Path Forward