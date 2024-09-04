Can the Lions live up to the preseason hype?

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are riding into this season as a threat to a lot of teams. Now on Sunday, they are going to be taking on the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field, featuring the return of former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

I went out asked people about all this preseason buzz surrounding the Lions. My question was simple: do you believe the Lions are going to be as good as they say they are going to be this year, or are you not believing the hype?

"Hey I like Matt (Stafford) because he's our Matt," said Elbert. "But I feel like Matt is coming into a different Lions den now."

Like many other Lions fans, Johnathan has one lofty goal this season.

"2024-25, it is the Super Bowl this year," Johnathan said.

Lions fans are undeniably excited for this season, and the feel around Downtown Detroit is electric. It's what everyone is focused on this week, even if you're watching the game from home.

"There are people in their 50s and 60s that would say this is the most excited they've been for football," said Jim Costa, a radio host with 97.1 The Ticket. "It's because of what they did last year and the NFC title."

Johnathan was visiting family back home in Detroit from Dallas, and of course had to stop to pick up some new Lions gear to rep in Cowboy territory.

"I got a Detroit Lions jacket," Johnathan said. "I am still optimistic they're going to make it to the Super Bowl."

"What was last season like for you as a Lions fan?" I asked him.

"It was pretty wonderful," Johnathan replied. "I loved last season, I think they could've got away from San Francisco, but it is what it is."

"They may not be the greatest team on paper right now, but I feel like after this season here right now, we'll be in discussion," Elbert said.

"They are ready to take the next step as an organization," Jim said. "Playoff wins, home playoff games, Division Championship banners, it really feels like the sky is the limit."

Luke Every is working at his Dad's shop right across the street from Ford Field, and says business has been booming. They're all stocked up, and like many other Lions fans, Luke recalls the last time Stafford was at Ford Field.

"When it came, Round One of the Playoffs, Wildcard, against Matthew Stafford, it was just wild," Luke said.

"Did you think in 29 years you'd see the Lions get into the playoffs?" I asked Lions fan Andrew Wright.

"I mean no not really," said 29-year-old Andrew. "But you hope, as long as you have good talent."

Then I met some Jacksonville Jaguars fans looking at Lions Merch.

"I am with the Lions, but I am a Jaguar fan," said Ashley Scott. "I was disappointed, they didn't go all the way."

"Lions fans, you've waited your entire life for this," Jim said. "Enjoy it, embrace it, bask in expectations."

