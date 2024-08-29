Stop & Shop latest chain to stop selling tobacco products

Stop & Shop, a popular chain of groceries in the northeastern U.S., has announced it intends to stop selling tobacco products at the end of the month.

The company said it made the decision to better the "health and wellness of its communities." In addition to stopping the sale of tobacco products, it has held cigarette buyback events, where customers could return unopened packs in exchange for gift cards and smoking cessation products.

“Our responsibility as a grocer goes far beyond our aisles, and we are committed to taking bold steps to help our associates, customers, and communities work towards better health outcomes,” said Gordon Reid, Stop & Shop president. “From our team of registered dietitians that serve our customers at no cost to our trained and trusted pharmacy associates, Stop & Shop aims to support the health and well-being of the neighborhoods we serve – and this exit from tobacco is one more way we’re accomplishing that goal.”

There have been other chains over the years that have made similar decisions.

In 2014, the pharmacy chain CVS eliminated tobacco products from its stores. In 2022, Walmart said it would stop selling tobacco products. The New York Times reported that Target stopped selling tobacco products back in 1996.

Tobacco usage in the U.S. has declined significantly over the years. In 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that 11.5% of adults used cigarette products. In 2005, 20.9% were estimated to smoke cigarettes.

Despite reduced smoking rates, tobacco is still a significant cause of premature death in the U.S., the CDC says. The agency estimates that cigarette smoking causes more than 480,000 deaths each year in the United States, which equals one out of every five deaths.