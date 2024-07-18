Costco's emergency food bucket that has 25-year shelf life raising eyebrows

An ongoing sale of a supply of emergency food has been raising eyebrows from consumers in recent days. Costco is offering its Readywise 150 Serving Emergency Food Bucket for $79.99, $20 lower than its normal price.

The emergency food bucket contains 150 meals and drinks and has a shelf life of 25 years. The only thing needed to finish some of the meals is water, according to a description of the item.

Meals in the bucket include pasta Alfredo, cheesy macaroni, teriyaki rice, potato pot pie and multiple varieties of cereal.

"In a world where unpredictability has become a constant, our assortment takes on a vital role in emergency preparedness. Imagine the sudden onset of severe weather, the challenges of unexpected job transitions, or the unsettling thought of food shortages. These are the moments when having a reliable source of sustenance becomes a game-changer," the product description says.

While most reviewers on Costco's website said they're saving the meals for emergencies, some have said it is also a convenient option for camping. Some commenters who have tried the products said the items do lack flavor, but note the items are meant to get someone through an emergency.

Although the products have been for sale at Costco for two years, they have recently gotten attention given the recent sale. While the 150-serving bucket is an online-only feature, some have reported seeing similar buckets in stores, including one Instagram user who spotted a 132-serving bucket at a Costco store in June.

How much food do I need in an emergency?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends having enough emergency supplies, including food, water and batteries, for 72 hours.

FEMA says to consider the following when preparing emergency food supplies:

