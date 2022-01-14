Crews battling fire at Muskegon storage facility

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Fire crews battled a fire at a self-storage facility in Muskegon early Friday morning.

Video shows a building housing multiple storage units engulfed in flames at Self-Storage Muskegon off of E. Laketon Avenue.

According to the Muskegon Fire Department, the call came in around 5 a.m.

The department's Deputy Director Jay Paulson said when they arrived most of the building was engulfed in flames.

#BREAKING: Fire crews are currently on the scene of a fire at #Muskegon Self Storage off of E Laketon Ave.



Most of one of the storage buildings has been damaged. The fire is mostly out, but some occasional flames reignite. We are working to get more information. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/1pM9zIBFME — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) January 14, 2022

Fire crews said they believe the fire started in the middle of the building and spread up into to the attic.

Once it reached the attic, it spread fairly quickly across the rest of the building due to it being all wood frame.

There were only six units in the middle building that weren't fully damaged. The fire also damaged vinyl siding on one of the buildings across from it.

Paulson said he has reason to believe there was a possibility someone had been living inside one of the units, and that is where the fire may have started.

Crews have started cleaning up and the fire is out.



The Muskegon Fire Department Deputy Director Jay Paulson says they’re waiting on a backhoe to move debris around to ensure there aren’t any hot spots left over. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/N7kQnM4Dlz — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) January 14, 2022

No injuries were reported.

The Muskegon Fire Department brought in a backhoe to help move around debris and items to ensure there weren't any hot spots left over.

Fox 17 will continue to bring you updates on this developing story.