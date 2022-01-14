Watch
Crews battling fire at Muskegon storage facility

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Fire crews battled a fire at a self-storage facility in Muskegon early Friday morning.

Video shows a building housing multiple storage units engulfed in flames at Self-Storage Muskegon off of E. Laketon Avenue.

According to the Muskegon Fire Department, the call came in around 5 a.m.

The department's Deputy Director Jay Paulson said when they arrived most of the building was engulfed in flames.

Fire crews said they believe the fire started in the middle of the building and spread up into to the attic.

Once it reached the attic, it spread fairly quickly across the rest of the building due to it being all wood frame.

There were only six units in the middle building that weren't fully damaged. The fire also damaged vinyl siding on one of the buildings across from it.

Paulson said he has reason to believe there was a possibility someone had been living inside one of the units, and that is where the fire may have started.

No injuries were reported.

The Muskegon Fire Department brought in a backhoe to help move around debris and items to ensure there weren't any hot spots left over.

