The 12 best grills

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There is a deep, rich culture around outdoor grilling. I was first exposed to it several years ago, when my husband got his Big Green Egg grill — and promptly fell down an internet rabbit hole of YouTube tutorials and online forums about how to use it. I would have complained about all the time he spent on this, except that the resulting food was unbelievably delicious.

In the years since, even more sophisticated (and pricey) grills have emerged. At the same time, there are still plenty of grills that can get the job done (i.e., cook incredibly flavorful food) with little fanfare and much smaller price tags.

If you’re in the market for a new grill, prepare yourself for an outrageous barrage of choices. To make the process less complicated, we asked several grill experts to weigh in on what to look for when buying an outdoor grill, whether you’re a novice just looking to throw some burgers on a flame or a practiced pitmaster looking to hone your skills.

Jump To: Best Overall Charcoal Grill | Best Budget Charcoal Grill | Best Splurge Charcoal Grill | Best Overall Gas Grill | Best Budget Gas Grill | Best Splurge Gas Grill | Best Overall Pellet Grill | Best Budget Pellet Grill | Best Splurge Pellet Grill | Best Overall Freestanding Electric Grill | Best Overall Tabletop Electric Grill| Best Budget Electric Grill

Here are the main factors to take into account when selecting the best grill for your needs. The experts interviewed had these considerations in mind as they made recommendations within the four main categories of grills: charcoal, gas, pellet and electric.

What To Look For

Ease of Use

Are you looking for an easy-to-use grill that turns on immediately, heats everything evenly and doesn’t require watching online tutorials to figure out how to get the temperature right? Or are you on a quest for the best-tasting food possible, no matter how much time and energy it takes?

Flavor

Do you want a grill that you can craft the best-tasting, most delicious food possible, no matter how much work it takes? (Grills that give the most optimal results often take some time to master.)

Speed to Heat Up

Some grills take 45 minutes or more to get ready to cook and require a process to ignite them. Others turn on with the twist of a knob and are ready to heat your food in 10 minutes.

Price

The price range for grills is extreme. You can buy one for under $100, or you can spend several thousand dollars. “Charcoal grills are typically the least expensive type of outdoor grill,” says Joe Downey, Senior Merchant of Grills at The Home Depot. But all types of grills come in a range of price points, so know your budget before you begin to look. The cheapest one on this list is an electric grill.

Extra Features

“Literally 95% of what you eat can be cooked on a grill, and it’s nearly always better,” says Matthew Eads, grill pro, cookbook author and founder of Grillseeker. That said, the more special features and accessories the grill has, the more varied foods you can cook on it. Would you like a special smoker feature or air fryer capabilities? Do you want a grill that allows you to heat different foods at different temperatures at the same time?

Ergonomics

No matter what type of grill you buy, you want to make sure it’s convenient for you to use. “Is it a comfortable working height for you?” says Paul Sidoriak, professional grill master, cookbook author and founder of Grilling Montana. “You don’t want to have to get down in a catcher’s stance to grill your meal, so it should be shoulder height. And is there a place for me to sit down a bag of burger buns, hang utensils and sit my beverage? A lot of times it’s really hot and you need to stay hydrated.”

Portability

Some grills need to be attached to a gas line or an electric socket, while others can be set up anywhere. Do you plan to grill outside your home, or out in the woods? Portability will play a part in your decision-making.

Four Main Types of Grills

Charcoal Grill

“A charcoal grill produces extremely flavorful food,” Sidoriak says. “And the deliciously nostalgic smell of [food grilled over charcoal] evokes powerful emotions.” In other words, charcoal grills are the real deal — a grill that imparts that “grilled” flavor people love.

“There are a number of reasons to choose a charcoal grill over other types,” Eads concurs. “First, a quality, entry-level charcoal grill like an Original Weber Kettle can be had for under $120. Not a bad price for someone just starting out.”

Generally, a charcoal grill gets hotter than a gas grill, so it’s great for searing a steak. And Eads explains that this type of grill imparts a great flavor to meats and vegetables that you just can’t get from a gas grill. “With the use of some wood chunks, you can make just about any charcoal grill into a smoker, and that’s not possible in most gas units,” he says.

And you don’t need much besides the charcoal itself. “There’s no cord or need for electricity like with a pellet or electric grill, no gas bottle that needs to be refilled like with a gas grill, and their footprint is relatively small in comparison if space is a concern,” Eads says.

There are three main types of charcoal grills: kettle grills, barrel grills (generally made of metal) and Kamado grills (egg-shaped ceramic). That last type tends to be the most expensive because their thick, insulated sides put them in a league of their own, performance-wise.

Cooking on a charcoal grill can take practice as you learn to light it and control the internal temperature. Plus, it takes a while to get it going. “It can take as long as an hour to get heat stoked and every bit of 45 to 50 minutes for a Kamado-style charcoal grill,” Sidoriak says.

Our Recommendations for Best Charcoal Grills

1. Best Overall Charcoal Grill — Kamado Joe Classic II

$1,293 at Amazon$1,299 at Walmart

Ease of Use: Takes practice to master | Flavor: Excellent | Speed to Heat Up: About 40 minutes | Value: $1,293-1,299 (Amazon and Walmart)

You can’t go wrong with any grill from the Kamado Joe line, and the Classic II is in the middle range of this brand’s prices. “They offer a number of different styles of grills, all purpose-built with the end user and quality in mind,” Eads says. “Aside from quality, you’ll also get the extensive line of accessories the Kamado Joe puts out, like the Joetisserie for rotisserie-style cooking, the Sloroller for smoking and the DoJoe for pizzas.”

Pros : Produces extremely flavorful food, multiple levels to cook different foods in different styles at different temperatures, versatile (grill, sear, smoke, etc.), lots of cool accessories

: Produces extremely flavorful food, multiple levels to cook different foods in different styles at different temperatures, versatile (grill, sear, smoke, etc.), lots of cool accessories Cons: Pricey, takes time to heat up, heavy/not portable, learning curve to use it properly/regulate the temperature

2. Best Budget Charcoal Grill — Weber Original Kettle 18 Inch Charcoal Grill

$119 at Amazon$114.99 at Walmart

Ease of Use: Moderate | Flavor: Excellent | Speed to Heat Up: About 20-30 minutes | Value: $114.99-119 (Walmart and Amazon)

Even at this relatively low price, the Weber Kettle is a durable, high-quality grill that will last for a decade or more. There’s a wide range of accessories, from pizza stones to rotisseries, which Eads explains are “at a relatively low price point, considering the quality and [the company’s] community support.”

Pros : Time-tested design produces flavorful food, affordable, versatile (can grill, sear, smoke, etc.), lightweight/portable, lots of accessories

: Time-tested design produces flavorful food, affordable, versatile (can grill, sear, smoke, etc.), lightweight/portable, lots of accessories Cons: Relatively short compared to other grills, takes time to heat up

3. Best Splurge Charcoal Grill — Kalamazoo Shokunin Kamado Style Grill

$11,224.95 at Williams Sonoma$11,225 at Kalamazoo Gourmet

Ease of Use: Takes time to master | Flavor: Excellent | Speed to Heat Up: About 40 minutes | Value: $11,225 at Williams Sonoma and Kalamazoo Gourmet

If your budget is boundless, this is the grill that Eads recommends. He has found that this grill “outperforms any traditional ceramic Kamado cooker in every way.” It features three different levels to place your food, and, depending on where you build the fire, this grill can smoke, roast, bake, grill, sear or make a perfectly crispy pizza.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.