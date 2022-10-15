Arts and Eats tour kicks off this weekend for its 11th year

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Arts and Eats Tour is back for its 11th year. The self-driving tour takes you through back roads in Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties.

According to the event website, partner organizations collaborate to bring experiences in art, local food and agriculture in out-of-the-way places.

The event allows attendees to visit with local artisans in their studios, see working farms featuring specialty food crops, fiber and heritage animals and eat foo made with ingredients from area farms and producers.

Arts and Eats hopes to raise awareness and appreciation of the region's human and natural resources.

Organizers say the tour reminds attendees about the benefits of buying and consuming locally grown foods and supporting Michigan artists as entrepreneurs.

The event is free and is going on from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Click here for a map of participating businesses and farms.